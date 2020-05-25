York County first responders to hold parade honoring health care workers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — As coronavirus cases begin to slow and life looks to relatively resume, York County first responders want health care workers to know that is in large part due to their efforts.

WellSpan Health says that local law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies will be driving through its York hospital’s driveways to recognize those on the front lines and the work they have done to help fight against Covid-19.

The parade will start Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. and involves several roads encircling the hospital near 1001 South George Street.

