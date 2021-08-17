York County Food Bank in top 200 for State Farm Neighborhood Assist

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Food Bank is in the running for a $25,000 grant courtesy of State Farm.

The organization is one of 200 across the country that are finalists for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant. The top 40 organizations with the most votes win a $25,000 grant to help their community.

“The Food Bank is a central hub of distribution for our Food Security Network, through which we solicit, store, and distribute large quantities of various food items to redistribute to our 125 local partner agencies,” York County Food Bank Development Manager, Kelly Rogers said.

Voting opens on Wednesday, August 18, and will continue until Friday, August 27 at 11:59 p.m. Anyone 18 and older and with a valid email address can enter 10 votes a day. The top 40 causes will be announced on September 29. You can vote through the link here.