YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — They say “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” and that’s true for York County high school students!

To celebrate Earth Day, students are creating works of art out of recycled materials as part of a contest sponsored by the county’s solid waste authority.

Contest winners, and their school art departments, will receive art supply gift certificates.

“It gives them a chance to think about sustainability, the amount of waste that they are making, and it is very important for them to be thinking about these things, they are of course the ones that are going to carry on our community,” said Mindy Waltemyer, York County Solid Waste Authority’s recycling coordinator.

The students’ artwork will be on display at the York County Agricultural and Industrial Museum through Saturday, April 22.