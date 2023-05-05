YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County held a memorial service for its fallen police officers Friday morning for the 15th year.

This year, seven officers killed in the line of duty were honored, including a prison guard. The police chief who organized the service says it’s important for people to remember their sacrifice and it’s a chance for the law enforcement community to come together.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“The world of policing is a brotherhood. We all depend on each other and we try to protect each other, and as part of that, you have to honor the commitment and sacrifice. Plus it is also a way of, as a family of us, to get some healing and some comfort,” said Jim Thomas, police chief in Lower Windsor Township.

The first officer honored was killed in 1929.