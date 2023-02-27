YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are teaching life-saving skills in York County.

More than 60 in York County people got CPR-certified for free through a new program, “Heroes For Hearts.”

WellSpan Health employees and emergency first responders taught CPR as a way to hopefully save lives.

“Just over a year ago one of our local city students was revived by CPR by police officers and staff. The commissioner wanted to put this training on for members of the community to try to get this outreach to hopefully try and help more people,” said Michael Meeker, the lieutenant in charge of support services for the York City Police.

Andrea Mummert, a participant in the CPR training, said the program taught her valuable skills.

I’ve never been CPR-certified before. I thought that since I know people who have medical conditions I can help them. So I can help save a life if I need to.”

Participants who took the course are CPR-certified for two years.

Thanks to the positive response, it is likely that Heroes For Hearts will become a regular event.