York County SPCA sees rise in staffing, still in need of veterinary technicians

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A happy update to a story we shared earlier this month.

More animals are able to be adopted at the York County SPCA. That’s a big, quick, change after leaders there told abc27 they were in a crisis, thanks to you.

When we told you about a staffing shortage there on-air and online, Midstaters listened and began applying for jobs. The SPCA has now hired most of the full-timers it needed. It can still use a few part-timers and really needs veterinary techs.

“So anybody who wants to be a veterinary technician, the York County SPCA is the place you want to be. It’s an awesome place, fun to work, meaningful jobs. So we still have a need for that,” Executive Director, Steven Hernandez said.

News in your inbox: sign up for our daily news, weather, and breaking news newsletters

The veterinary technician job requires a two-year degree. If you can’t do that, the York SPCA says it always needs donated supplies. You can learn more about the York County SPCA’s jobs here.