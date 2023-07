YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are marking a decade of animal control.

The York County SPCA opened its spay-neuter clinic ten years ago.

The clinic is a high-volume, low-cost effort to reduce the overpopulation of pets. Last year alone, the clinic performed over 10,000 spay-neuter surgeries, more than half on cats.

The York County Commissioners will recognize the SPCA’s spay-neuter clinic at its meeting on Wednesday.