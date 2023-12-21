WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) It was going to be torn down for a warehouse, but today The Conservation Fund (TCF), a leading nonprofit in land and water protection, transferred ownership of the Mifflin House to the Susquehanna National Heritage Area (SNHA).

The historic Mifflin House played a key role in the Underground Railroad in Pennsylvania in the 1800s. The Mifflin Family, with help from fellow Quakers and local residents, both black and white, made the house into an important waystation for escaping slaves.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

But in 2017 the house and its 87-acre farmstead were slated to be demolished to build a 400,000 cubic foot warehouse. When word got out, residents joined together to save the farm.

In 2019, Preservation Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna National Heritage Area enlisted the aid of the Conservation Fund. In May 2022 the Fund arranged with the owners to purchase the property, holding it while arrangements were made to transfer ownership to the National Heritage Area.

The preservation is being hailed as an example of collaborative efforts in preserving history. In addition to the Conservation Fund, Susquehanna National Heritage Area, and Preservation Pennsylvania, community stakeholders, local foundations, state agencies, and local, state and federal elected officials got involved with saving the Wright Farm.

The farm will be the future home of the Susquehanna Discovery Center & Heritage Park. The Susquehanna National Heritage Area will begin making public access improvements to the property in 2024.

“Preserving the Mifflin House is not just about protecting a physical structure; it’s about honoring the stories and contributions of those who came before us,” said Kyle Shenk, Northeast Regional Director at TCF. “We are proud to have played a role in ensuring that this important piece of history remains a source of inspiration and education for generations to come.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Mifflin House into the Susquehanna National Heritage Area family,” said Mark Platts, President of Susquehanna National Heritage Area. “This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to connect the people and communities of Lancaster and York Counties to one another and to the nation through stories about this nationally important place. We look forward to working with the community to ensure the Mifflin House continues to be a beacon of cultural significance for generations to come.”