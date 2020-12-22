York County Vietnam vet receives proper welcome home, wheels

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The nonprofit Roots for Boots gave away its sixth all-terrain chair to a veteran on Monday, proving Santa has a ton of room in his sleigh for special boys and girls.

“This is wild. I just can’t believe it. I can’t believe it,” said Vietnam veteran James Michael Landis.

Believe it, James.

Decades after the Vietnam War, he is finally getting the proper welcome — with an extra set of wheels.

“You were on your own in one sense, but you were not on your own because you had your brothers with you,” Landis said.

“The reason that he re-upped for another year was because he heard back home, veterans were being spit on and called names,” said Christy Lucas, Roots for Boots CEO.

He almost didn’t come home from that second deployment.

“He was shot in the back and stepped on a landmine at the same time. He was only 20 years old,” Lucas said.

“The Red Cross lady came up to me and stood there for about two minutes and walked away. She couldn’t take it anymore,” Landis said.

Landis spent 16 months in the VA hospital recovering, but his injuries left him with chronic pain. That’s when Roots for Boots decided their boots were made for helping.

“I don’t get paid. We’re all 100 percent volunteer, but I always tell people that I’m by far the richest woman in the world,” Lucas said.

The organization and community raised thousands for the chair.

“It gets them out into the outdoors, which is very therapeutic for him. He wants it mainly to be able to keep the beautiful flowers in his yard for his wife,” Lucas said, “Welcome home. Your service was not in vain. We greatly appreciate that you’ve been through, what you’ve done for our country.”>

Roots for Boots is always looking for volunteers. If you want to get involved, click here.