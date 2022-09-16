YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 16, the City of York, as well as the City of York Public Works Department, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new King Street Cycle Track at 1 p.m. on the first block of South Court Avenue and East King Street.

“We’re here today for our King Street Cycle track, which is a two-way bike cycle track for our residents, the city of York to get from the east end of town to the west end of town,” said Chaz Green, York Director of Public Works.

York has been working to make its city more bike-friendly by building community bikeways. The King Street bike lane, which is a two-way bike lane, will give locals easier access to city trail networks, other bike routes, parks, and businesses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The idea behind the bike lane is to help people make intermodal connections from their bikes to the buses and to be able to do it safely.

The city wants to make sure that the two-way bike lane on King Street isn’t misused by the public. “This is a place for bicyclists to come through. Yes, and only bicycles.” said Green. “We want to make sure that you’re not pulling over. It’s not a dedicated area for traffic to pull over as you’re waiting for loading zones and stuff like that.”

Buses leaving the bus center on West King Street will now have a new traffic light and timing to help keep buses on schedule.

The City of York received an $844,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternatives Set-aside Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the King Street bike lane.

The city partnered with rabbittransit as well on a $435,000 investment to fund the bike lane and traffic signal upgrades at the bus center.