YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s first-ever 9/11 stair climb will soon be held to honor the fallen first responders of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

According to the release, the first annual 9/11 stair climb event will be held at the WellSpan Park on 5 Brooks Robinson Way. This new event is being presented by Crunch Fitness and is going to be held on Monday, September 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The new event will cost $15 for spectators and $40 for climbers – the proceeds will go to Fuel Their Fire Scholarships, which is awarded to three York County residents who are seeking education in the Emergency Services sector.

The scholarship fund was created after the 2018 collapse of the old Weaver Piano building, which took the lives of firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

Climbers will have the opportunity to scale the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Centers. According to the release, the event will also feature food, raffle prizes, lawn games, music, and more.

Prior to the climb beginning, participants will be given a lanyard that has the picture of a fallen hero to “symbolically complete their heroic journey on that day.”