York-Lancaster YMCA merger to become official on Wednesday morning

(WHTM) — Two of the oldest organizations in the Midstate are just one day away from becoming one.

The YMCAs in York and Lancaster will become the YMCA of the Roses at midnight on Wednesday morning. Lancaster had been struggling financially, so York stepped in. Its leader says the two counties are more connected now anyway than when the two organizations formed, back before the Civil War.

“There’s a lot of cars on Route 30 going into Lancaster or into York or vice versa. So the communities really are more together than they were 20 years ago or 100 years ago, so it only makes sense to try to leverage those strengths as one organization,” President and CEO of the YMCA of the Roses Larry Richardson said.

He said members of the two Y’s shouldn’t notice any changes.