YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York is ready to host an event to foster fairness and equality.

The organization has announced its upcoming 17th annual Race Against Racism. Organizers hope that the 5K event will raise $40,000 for the anti-bias programs they bring to schools and businesses.

“Deep down, humanity is kind and generous, and want to be part of a better and beloved community. But at the end of the day, how do we do that? And I think events like this that bring people together of all backgrounds, diversity, nationalities, skin tone, helps with that,” said Kim Bracey, CEO of the York YWCA.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.



