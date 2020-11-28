“Your Life Gym” aims to lift community as COVID-19 weighs on community

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new gym is open in the Midstate, the “Your Life Gym” in Lancaster has quite the unlikely owner, and the story of its founding is truly one of a kind. Photojournalist Nathan Aaron picks up the weights from here.

“I’d rather be out here taking a risk to get back to my community I’m doing nothing at all.” said Aaron. “People definitely called me crazy for trying to open a gym during a pandemic.”

With Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 cases setting record number nearly every day, Aaron thought it would be the perfect opportunity to extend a welcome hand to his community.

“I thought to myself, people really need something like this,” Aaron said. “Somewhere where they can be themselves, vent, and talk and share about their mental health struggles but also at the same time get physically fit.”

But Aaron said he couldn’t have done it alone.

“Arsenal Strength donated all the equipment that we have. It was a huge blessing considering my job was just taken from me.

Even Aaron’s fitness director, Joel, moved from a Charleston, South Carolina, to work along side his friend.

“To put it together and have other people in in the environment also struggling with that and be able to share, to not be afraid I mean it’s a game changer for me,” said Aaron.

But it was in the mind, not the body, that inspired him to peruse his idea.

“Doesn’t matter the color of your skin, doesn’t matter who you’re in love with, doesn’t matter what you believe in, doesn’t matter what you’ve done or what’s been done to you. You’re excepted at your life and that’s our deal is to wash peoples feet and build big people so that we can help our community in Lancaster through COVID and all all this crazy division that’s going on.”