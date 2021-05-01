LIVE: Zoom Zoo presents virtual pet show hosted by Ali Lanyon of abc27 News

Join abc27 reporter and Daybreak anchor, Ali Lanyon, in Zoom Zoo, a weekly event where children and adults log in to show their pets and learn about animals from ZooAmerica, Lake Tobias, and others who are featured weekly.

On May 1, Alicia Snyder, Senior Educator and Keeper at ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park will show off a legless Lizard!

You watching by clicking in the player above.

The virtual pet show will run from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Ali also caught up with Zoom Zoo in March, to learn about a number of animals including baby giraffes and goats. She also hosted a show where viewer’s could show off their pets.