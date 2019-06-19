Concussions; Symptoms and Treatments Webchat

Have a question about concussions, symptoms, or their treatment? Join experts from Penn State Health on Thursday, March 24th, from 1-2 p.m. for a live chat event and have your questions answered!

Robert E. Harbaugh, M.D.

Robert E. Harbaugh, M.D. earned his medical degree from Penn State College of Medicine. He completed his neurosurgical residency at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. Dr. Harbaugh is the chair of the department of neurosurgery and the director of the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Neuroscience Institute. He is the President of the Society of Neurological Surgeons and has served as the President of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and Director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery. Dr. Harbaugh specializes in cerebrovascular neurosurgery and neurocritical care.

Christopher Zacko, M.D.

Christopher Zacko, M.D. earned his medical degree and completed his residency at The Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University. After residency, he completed a fellowship in neurotrauma and critical care in Jackson Memorial Hospital at the University of Miami-Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Zacko’s research interests are in the area of Traumatic Brain Injury, focusing on diffuse axonal injury, consciousness, and sports-related athletic injuries.

Matthew Silvis, M.D.

Matthew Silvis, M.D. graduated from Penn State College of Medicine in 2002. He completed a Family Medicine Residency and Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC. Dr. Silvis serves as the co-director of the Penn State Health Concussion Program. He serves as team physician for the Hershey Bears Hockey Club, Lebanon Valley College, and Hershey High School. He has special interests in the care of endurance athletes, exercise and concussion.

Harry P. Bramley, D.O.

Harry Bramley, D.O. completed his Pediatric training at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in 1999. He returned to Hershey in 2005 as one of the Pediatric Rehabilitation physicians and founded the Penn State Health Concussion Program. He is co-director of the Penn State Health Concussion Program, Medical Director of the Penn State Hershey Pediatric Headache Program, Medical Director of Pediatric Specialty Care and continues to provide service as one of the Pediatric Rehabilitation Physicians. He has special interests in the care of pediatric complex care, pediatric rehabilitation, pediatric brain injury and youth athletics.