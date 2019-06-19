Contact ABC27

We welcome your comments and suggestions! There are several convenient ways to reach us!
WHTM / ABC27
3235 Hoffman Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
News
Phone: 717-236-1444
Fax: 717-236-1263
Tips: 1-800-FON-WHTM (1-800-366-9486)
Email: news@abc27.com
Sales
Phone: 1-717-214-3945
G&A Fax: 717-232-5272
Sales Fax: 717-214-4088
Programming
Public Service
Captioning
For assistance related to closed captioning or accessing the online public file:
Contact: Tishia Falk
Phone: tfalk@abc27.com
Request Video Copies
abc27 does not keep video archives on our website, nor do we make video dubs for viewers.
If you are looking for video of a recent news story, or video from one of our local programs, there is one company that provides this service for a fee.
TV NewsWatchers
tvnewswatchers@live.com
570 675-1776
www.tvnewsclips.net
Note: TV NewsWatchers is a private company and is not affiliated with WHTM-TV. WHTM-TV receives no profits from TV NewsWatchers’ video sales.
Closings & Delays
If you wish to register your organization, email us at snowwatch@abc27.com.
Note: Due to the high volume of calls we receive during a snow event, please register as soon as possible. Please do not wait for inclement weather.
Please do not email closings to ABC27.
Be a Guest on Good Day PA!
If you’d like to be a guest on Good Day PA!, click here.
Submit a Photo to ‘We Salute You’
To honor a service member in your family for “We Salute You”, click here.