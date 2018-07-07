Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour Tickets

Watch & Win Sweepstakes Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This watch to win call-in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WHTM (“Station”), 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110, and Live Nation, One Presidential Blvd, Suite 300, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal .

2. Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within the WHTM viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WHTM Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors within the cities and counties listed above, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WHTM Sweepstakes or contest only once every 60 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any Sweepstakes or contest. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry . This Sweepstakes, which is a watch and win promotion, will begin and end on July 13, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate, eligible individuals must watch abc27 News at 5:00pm program, which airs weekdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. in order to obtain the Sweepstakes call-in telephone number. Once the Sweepstakes number is revealed, participants may immediately begin calling the posted telephone number. Subject to verification of eligibility, the first five (5) callers, as determined by the WHTM in its sole discretion, will be declared the winners.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for broadcast delays, schedule changes, and pre-emptions or telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or methods or agents to play are prohibited and will void all entries submitted by that participant. No group submissions will be accepted.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering (electronic or otherwise) with this Sweepstakes or contest or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors) compromise the security, fairness, administration or integrity of this Sweepstakes or contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel, or terminate this Sweepstakes or contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prizes among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If this Sweepstakes or contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.wfla.com. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any participant that tampers with the operation of this Sweepstakes or contest or violates these Official Rules. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes, participants agree to Station's Terms of Use located at www.abc27.com and the use of their personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at www.abc27.com/privacy-policy. All entry materials become the property of the Sponsors, and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsors. By entering, entrants grant the Sponsors the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on WHTM for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning.

The odds of winning depend on the number and call-in que positions of all eligible callers.

5. Prize(s). There will be five (5) winners in this Sweepstakes. Each winner will receive two (2) tickets to Live Nation Presents Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour, July 28 2018 at Hersheypark Stadium, 100 West Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17011. The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $259. Entrants can win only once.

All results are unofficial until the winner is verified by the Sponsors. Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for the prizes. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, and the Sponsors are not responsible for defective prizes. The Sponsors make no representations or warranties with respect to the prizes, including merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose. The Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Acceptance of a prize releases the Stations, the other Sponsors and advertisers from all liability and claims concerning the prize, its delivery, and its use.

Potential winner may be required to provide valid daytime telephone number or e-mail address. WHTM is not responsible for voice or electronic communications that are not completed as a result of any form of call blocking of any kind or inability to leave a voice message or passive or as to e-mail, active filtering of any kind. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a winner based on a telephone number, the call will be deemed made by the “ Authorized Account Holder ” of the telephone number provided at the time of the call. The Authorized Account Holder is the natural person who is assigned to the telephone number by the relevant telecommunications provider.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s) . The winner(s) must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110, during regular business hours (Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM EST - 5:00 PM EST). Prize(s) must be claimed within ten (10) business days or prize will be forfeited. Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station has the right to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

The winner will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner, the Sponsors are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsors are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing the winner with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsors. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsors are not responsible for any expenses incurred by the winner as a result of such delays or cancellations. The Sponsors will not replace items that are lost or stolen. The Sponsors will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize by reason of force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors.

By accepting the prize, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.abc27.com and Facebook, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner.

7. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes- or prize-related activity.

8. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.abc27.com.