Cosmetics Webchat

Learn how cosmetic procedures can help you gain confidence and be the best version of you on a special one-hour edition of Good Day PA Thursday, January 9th, from 10:00am – 11:00am on abc27.
Meet a woman who had successful cosmetic surgery after working hard to achieve her weight loss goals and find out how you can schedule a consultation.
To submit questions prior to the show, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.
