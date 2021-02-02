Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C. Bureau
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Video
Top Stories
Trump, facing expulsion, resigns from Screen Actors Guild
Top Stories
Grocery industry suing Seattle over new hazard-pay law
Under the sea, humans have changed ocean sounds
Fauci: Johnson&Johnson one-shot COVID vaccine could be available in March
Canada bans cruise vessels until Feb. 28, 2022
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Fauci: Johnson&Johnson one-shot COVID vaccine could be available in March
Top Stories
Looking for work? Businesses face hard decisions on whether, when to hire
Top Stories
Pop-up COVID-19 testing site comes to York
Video
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,370 new cases, 856,986 total as of Feb. 4, 2021
NBA says no new players tested positive for COVID-19 in past week
DIGITAL ORIGINAL: How do COVID-19 vaccines compare to other vaccinations
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Winter Alert
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Like a Girl
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race Daytona
Esports
Venn
Top Stories
Mahomes vs. Brady: Who should you bet on?
Top Stories
Animals make their ‘predictions’ for Super Bowl picks
Video
How do you spell that? We put Super Bowl fans to the test
Video
Tour Raymond James Stadium, home of Super Bowl LV
Video
NBA says no new players tested positive for COVID-19 in past week
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Honoring Black History
Finding Hope Together
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
You Can Do It
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
City of Lancaster won’t let you save street parking with furniture, or walkers
Video
Top Stories
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Michelle Hoover, CNA
Video
We Salute You: Jacob William Larson
Video
Gas station rivalry: Sheetz, Wawa team up to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania
Video
Hometown Hero: Lancaster Co. Northwest EMS
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Author Spotlight: David Bohr
Video
Top Stories
Bud Light breaks down Super Bowl commercials
Video
Top Stories
Talking heart health ahead of ‘Wear Red Day’
Video
Crafty decor, gifts for Valentine’s Day
Video
Share some extra love with these Valentine’s Day gifts
Video
‘Whitaker Wednesdays’ kicks off with STEM contest for kids
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
Protected: COVID-19 & Communities of Color
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Finding Hope Together
February is Black History Month and Heart Month. Why one cardiologist says that’s a good coincidence.
Video
Finding Hope Together: Kamala Harris Makes History
Video
Three years in the making: Pa. DHS releases Racial Equity Report
Video
DIGITAL ORIGINAL: “Love and unity” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a turbulent time
Video
Celebrating iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Video
Harrisburg businessman remembered for his ability to impact the lives of others
Video
Finding Hope Together: Darrell Reider
Video
Finding Hope Together: Larry Moore
Video
Finding Hope Together: Race, Voting, and the 2020 General Election
Finding Hope Together: Chief Warner
Video
Finding Hope Together: abc27 News+ Digital Exclusive
Video
JOSEPH ROBINSON
Video
More Finding Hope Together