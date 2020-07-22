Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
US/World
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
Destination PA
Ben’s Lens
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Harrisburg Academy outlines safety plans, opening for full in-class instruction
Video
Breathing test debunks myth about face coverings
Video
Child abduction, forced labor scandal widens in south Mexico
Daily 3: Lawsuit against Governor Wolf, Severe storm damage, social distance sensor
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Water company overcharged customer for fire sprinkler system
Video
Top Stories
Part 2: Police transparency, PSP complaints report
Video
Top Stories
Part I: Police transparency in the Midstate
Video
Judge claiming brain injury to remain on bench while case against him plays out in court
Video
Judge blames outbursts in courtroom on brain injury
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
NFL Draft
NFL
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Upper Dauphin merges with Millersburg, gets ready for Mid-Penn Conference amid pandemic
Video
Top Stories
CAA football commit, Central Dauphin grad Nick Chimienti reacts to fall cancelation
Video
Life in “the bubble”: Central Dauphin grad Alyssa Thomas talks 2020 WNBA season
Video
Upper Dauphin football coach Kent Smeltz happy about PIAA fall sports decision
Video
PIAA moves forward with start of the fall sports as scheduled, unless otherwise directed
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Mexico’s president dismissive of wearing mask in pandemic
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 631 new cases; 103,396 total
Video
Top Stories
Department of Health builds contact tracing resources
Video
Pennsylvania universities voice support for mask-wearing, mitigation efforts
US signs contract with Pfizer for the first 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in development
White Rose Restaurant Group temporarily closes all locations
Video
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Finding Hope Together
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Virtual Science Fair
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Daily 3: Lawsuit against Governor Wolf, Severe storm damage, social distance sensor
Daily 3 Headlines
Posted:
Jul 22, 2020 / 07:49 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2020 / 07:49 PM EDT
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts