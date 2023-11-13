Dancing with the Stars Live! 2024 Tour Contest

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
53°
WATCH NOW
abc27 News
Sign Up
Harrisburg
53°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Harrisburg News
Carlisle News
Lancaster News
Lebanon News
York News
Local Business Beat
abc27 Newsletter Signup
Fall in Central Pa.
Al día con abc27
Consumer
Daybreak
Digital Originals
National
Video Center
Automotive
Top Stories
Lane restrictions for Route 30 at Centerville Road
Top Stories
Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor concedes …
Changes coming to Hershey Tanger Outlets
Gallery
Invisible killer: How to stay safe from CO gas
‘Stockings for Soldiers’ campaign held in Midstate
PA Politics
This Week in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Senate Race 2024
PA State Supreme Court Race
Pennsylvania Attorney General Race
PA 10th District Race
Pennsylvania Election Results
Your Local Election HQ
The Hill – PA Politics
Top Stories
This Week in Pennsylvania: Sharif Street
Video
Top Stories
Expensive judicial races might be here to stay in …
Video
Top Stories
‘Embarrassing’: Pa. lawmakers push to legalize recreational …
Video
Newly elected Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice …
Video
Dem. Lane wins seat on PA Superior Court
Video
Pennsylvania Superior Court race too close to call
Video
abc27 Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
abc27 Weather Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Beyond the Forecast
Weather Wagers
Traffic
River Levels
Closings and Delays
Local Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Insiders
Dirt Track Tuesday
Friday Night Football
Hershey Bears
Like a Girl
Nittany Nation
Meet the abc27 Sports Team
Top Stories
Penn State drops in AP Top 25 following loss to Michigan
Top Stories
J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars crowns 2023 season …
Top Stories
Second-generation referee continuing father’s legacy …
Gallery
Penn State players in the NFL: Week 10
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich fired
Hikes for all levels in the Midstate to celebrate …
Video
Community
AARP Fraud Watch 2023
Community Calendar
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Destination PA
Fall Fun Guide 2023
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Healthy Living
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mommy Minute
NJ Tourism
PA Lottery Results
Penn State Health Webchats
Pledge of Allegiance
Pocono Television Network
Recalls
Goodwill Transform Local Lives
UPMC Webchats
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
‘Stockings for Soldiers’ campaign held in Midstate
Al Día con abc27: derrame de diésel en el condado …
Video
We Salute You: Lee O. Morris, Jr.
Video
Al Día con abc27: Participación electoral, Curso …
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Find Your Balance
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Feed A Local Family
Video
Top Stories
Hospice for All Seasons
Video
Top Stories
Holiday Events at the Whitaker Center
Video
Holiday Entertaining with Capital M
Video
Small Businesses in the Pocono Mountains
Video
The Santa Shed with the Boys and Girls Club
Video
About Us
abc27 TV Schedule
Advertise with Us
Watch abc27 News Online
abc27 Newsletters
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs Near Me – Jobs at abc27
Submit A News Tip
Regional News Partners
Contests
abc27 Rescan
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire
Press Releases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs Near Me
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dancing with the Stars Live! 2024 Tour Contest