Deep Brain Stimulation Webchat

Have a question about Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for Parkinson’s Disease and Essential Tremor? Experts from Penn State Hershey Neurosurgery will available to discuss DBS for these diseases, the symptoms it can treat and who is a candidate. Join us Tuesday, April 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. as specialists respond to your questions live!



James McInerney, MD

Co-director of the Penn State Deep Brain Stimulation program

Dr. James McInerney is a professor in the Department of Neurosurgery. He received his medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed his residency in neurosurgery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Dr. McInerney also completed a fellowship in Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery and Radiosurgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Since joining Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, he has established the Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Center and built an advanced program for treating movement disorders with Deep Brain Stimulation.

Sol De Jesus, MD

Co-director of the Penn State Deep Brain Stimulation program

Dr. Sol De Jesus is assistant professor of neurology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She received her medical degree from Ponce School of Medicine in Puerto Rico and completed a residency in neurology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Dr. De Jesus also completed subspecialty fellowship training in movement disorders at the University of Florida College of Medicine Movement Disorder Center for Neurorestoration in Gainesville, Fla. She is trained in the clinical management of patients with movement disorders, as well as deep brain stimulation movement disorders intraoperative neurophysiology, mapping and post-operative deep brain stimulation programming. She joined Hershey Medical Center in 2016 where she is committed to providing the highest quality of care for her patients. Her research interests include patient quality improvement and deep brain stimulation.