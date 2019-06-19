Deep Brain Stimulation Webchat

Have a question about Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) for Parkinson’s Disease and Essential Tremor?

Experts from Penn State Hershey Neurosurgery will available to discuss DBS for these diseases, the symptoms it can treat and who is a candidate.

Join us Friday, December 4th, from 1 to 2 p.m. as Doctors Nicholas Brandmeir & James McInerney respond to your questions live!





James McInerney, M.D.

Dr. James McInerney is an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery. He graduated from Yale University with a degree in Psychology in 1987 and received his medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1993. He completed his Residency in Neurosurgery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in 2001 and a fellowship in Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery and Radiosurgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, also in 2001. Since joining Penn State Hershey he has established the Gamma Knife center and built an advanced program for treating Movement Disorders with Deep Brain Stimulation. He has been featured locally on ABC 27’s programs “BrainStorm” and “Stimulating Minds”.

Nicholas Brandmeir, M.D.

Dr. Nicholas Brandmeir is the current fellow for Stereotactic andFunctional Neurosurgery at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Hegraduated from Cornell University in 2002 with a degree in Neurobiology andAnimal Behavior. In 2006 he completed a Master’s Degree in Zoology at theUniversity of Maine. He completed his medical training at Albany MedicalCollege in 2010 and has been pursuing post graduate education inneurosurgery at Penn State since then. While at Penn State he has publishednumerous peer-reviewed studies with a particular focus on movement disordersand functional neurosurgery.