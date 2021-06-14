Destination Pennsylvania: Leonard Harrison State Park

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Welcome to Leonard Harrison State Park! Located in Tioga County in Northern Pa. the park is named after the man who gave the land to the state in 1922. It’s also known as the Pa. Grand Canyon.

The Leonard Harrison overlook is on the east rim of the gorge and you can see why this park is known for its views.

Standing at the overlook on Colton Point, it’s on the western side of the gorge. Way on the other side is the overlook at Leonard Harrison. It’s about 4,000 feet and at the bottom of this gorge, you will find Pine Creek. Great for kayaking, canoeing, and white-water rafting.

Close by is the Pine Creek Trail, a bicycling and hiking path that goes along the floor of the canyon. A mile of the trail is in the park, but it’s actually 62 miles long. It runs from just outside Welboro, PA to Jersey Shore, PA.

The Pa. Grand Canyon didn’t always look like it does today, logging left the hills barren. Conservation efforts brought it back to what it is today. It took 100 years for the area to recover.

This park is very popular in the fall, but offers great views year-round.