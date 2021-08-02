Destination Pennsylvania: Little Buffalo State Park

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a getaway spot in Perry County that offers swimming, hiking, and more fun ways to experience nature and take in history. I took a trip to Little Buffalo to check it out.

An 88-acre lake up to 40 feet deep in some spots. “It contains a variety of fish such as largemouth bass, crappies, perk, bluegill, and they also have some really nice muskie in the lake. There are a few bottom fish, such as your catfish.”

There are plenty of ways to reel em’ in. “Kayak fishing is becoming very popular in Pennsylvania. It’s a great way to enter the sport of boating and fishing at the same time. You can just get into it with a simple kayak and fishing rods,” Boating Safety Education Specialist, Adam Spangler said.

Before you hit the water, there’s something to remember. “You want to make sure you have the appropriate legal requirements for those bodies of water. So, the number one thing you want to make sure you have is a US Coast Guard approved life jacket. Make sure that life jacket fits you properly and is snug,” Spangler said. “As far as launching your boats into the water at a state park or state-owned access you need to have a launch permanent or registration.”

Don’t forget the fishing license. “The best part about being able to go out into the water is to be safe and enjoy the time with your family and friends. Just relaxing and getting away from every day going to work and coming back,” Spangler said.

Little Buffalo State Park is the picturesque place for some r and r. “Paddling is like my happy place,” Spangler said.

A lot of state parks offer boat rentals. You can rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboats. There is also a self-guided tour you can take through Little Buffalo’s historic district. For more information on Little Buffalo State Park, you can visit the link here.