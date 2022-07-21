SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— People often come to Scranton to tour Steamtown and see the historic buildings often featured in the hit show “The Office,” but did you know there is an escape to nature right in the electric city?

Destination NEPA’s Logan Westrope takes us to Nay Aug Park.

If you’re in downtown Scranton and want to escape into nature, Nay Aug Park is the place to go!

Right in the heart of the city, you can find scenic views and attractions just a few miles away! The park was established in 1893 and has been a staple since.

“This place is very nice, quiet, and peaceful,” said Gemma Clark from Eatontown, New Jersey.

Gemma Clark and her friends traveled two hours from New Jersey to explore what Nay Aug Park has to offer.

“I’m very interested about the nature and I love seeing different views and whatnot,” Clark told Eyewitness News.

“It’s really, I love nature. I travel around the world already. This is the place I really like,” said Leny Misiano from New Jersey.

I started my hike at the gorge, with stunning views of wildlife and a sense of serenity. The rushing water can be heard as you walk along Davis Trail, which takes you throughout the park.

As you’re walking, be sure to venture over to the Kanjorski Covered Bridge for a different perspective of the gorge, but for a view from up above, dead to the tree house.

When you walk from the bridge to the treehouse, come over here and see a beautiful view here of the Nay Aug Gorge and you can see the water flowing right through the park.

After that, take a stroll by the zoo, which was once home to elephants, lions, tigers, and many more until 1988!

The Everhart Museum is a good place to cool down on a hot summer day and to learn about some local history.

Along the way, we met up with Buddy Finnerty, who has a long connection of growing up by the park.

“I come very often with my grandkids. I watch my grandkids multiple times a week. We come over here and play, go to the playgrounds, and walk around. It’s beautiful,” Finnerty explained.

You may stumble across this older, smaller building in the middle of Nay Aug.

What used to be a restroom has recently turned into this hidden gem an oasis among the trees, a coffee shop. Many stop to sit back relax and enjoy a beverage and snacks!

“I love it because even adults will come in and you see their eyes widen like their kids, because of all the stuff that’s in here and just how cozy it is,” said Rebecca Saunders from the Blackwatch Cafe.

“It’s like a little wizard hobble almost, you feel like you’re walking into another world,” Saunders added.

The butterfly playground will be a new addition coming soon to Nay Aug Park. It will be an all-inclusive area for special needs children and adults. The equipment will meet all ADA requirements.

