HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Right next to Hersheypark, and included in your park admission, is the North American wildlife zoo called ZooAmerica. About 200 creatures are cared for at this family walkthrough adventure.

“So, you get to see animals that maybe live in your backyard or maybe you see them when you go on vacation,” Alicia Snyder, an education specialist at ZooAmerica said,

You will definitely want to check out the new arrivals.

“A big one is our Bull Elk. His name is John Henry. He just turned two years old, but he is on exhibit here with two of our females and then we do have a Diamondback Terrapin and we also have Western Diamondback Rattle Snake who is in our Great Southwest Building,” Snyder said.

From porcupines to wolves, you can find so many different animals at ZooAmerica.

“I really like Porcupines. they love to climb trees and a lot of people don’t realize they can climb trees,” Snyder said. “The draw here is just seeing all kinds of animals doing their natural behaviors,” she added.