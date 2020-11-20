ABC27 News+ Daybreak: CCD Thanksgiving recommendations, COVID-19 in Pa., Lanc. Co. plane crash, Blue Mountain resort

On Friday’s News+ Daybreak: ABC27’s James Crummel highlights the morning’s top stories:
- Coronavirus cases hit an all-time high: On Thursday, the CDC reported a record-high number of coronavirus cases and deaths, with many Americans filling up ICU beds across the country. Because of this unprecedented rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the CDC is encouraging Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving to limit the spread.
- Latest COVID-19 cases in Pa: 7,126 cases and 116 new deaths; a statewide total of 288,978 cases and 9,581 deaths.
- State budget talks resume: On Friday, Pa. lawmakers will continue to finish the state budget. They have 10 more days to pass a spending plan to fund the state government for the rest of the fiscal year.
- Small plane crash in Lancaster County: On Friday morning the FAA announced it would be conducting an investigation regarding the small plane crash at the Lancaster County airport that occurred late Thursday evening. Emergency personnel says the pilot of the Piper Cherokee plane was taken to the hospital out of precaution and is expected to be okay.
- Blue Mountain fires up snow guns: The snowboarding and ski resort in Carbon County began coating their mountains with layers of snow this week. A recent cold snap made it possible for Blue Mountain to get an early start to put a base on eight trails.