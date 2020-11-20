ABC27 News+ Daybreak: CCD Thanksgiving recommendations, COVID-19 in Pa., Lanc. Co. plane crash, Blue Mountain resort

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a lane restriction will be implemented this Sunday night in the work zone on northbound Interstate 83 between Exit 22 (North George Street/Route 181) and Locust Lane in Manchester Township, York County.

Northbound I-83 will be restricted to a single lane from 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, while construction is underway.