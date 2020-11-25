ABC27 News+ Daybreak: COVID contact tracing, Dow Jones record, Claremont COVID update

DENVER (NEXSTAR MEDIA WIRE/KDVR) – Studies of COVID-19 are in the early stages, and while many researchers say there are still unknowns, experts have learned a lot about the virus since March – now, researchers from the U.K. have released new data they say shows when people are most contagious after catching COVID-19.

The study, from researchers at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, looks at viral load and viral shedding data – which help determine transmissibility – and found that those levels peak from around the time of the first symptoms to the fifth day after infection.