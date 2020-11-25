ABC27 News+ Daybreak: COVID contact tracing, Dow Jones record, Claremont COVID update

On Wednesday’s News+ Daybreak: ABC27’s James Crummel highlights the morning’s top stories:
- Contact Tracing Concerns: The state’s director of testing and contact tracing says not enough people are answering the phone when contact tracers call and not enough people who do answer self-isolate if they have been exposed.
- Biden Selects Cabinet: President-Elect Biden is expected to receive his first presidential daily briefing in the coming days after the green light from the general services administration. Meanwhile, Biden is already initiating his formal transition, continuing to introduce his first round of cabinet picks.
- Dow Reaches New High: The Dow opens today after a record high yesterday where it hit 30 thousand for the first time. ABC News reports investors are encouraged by coronavirus vaccines, the transition of power to President-Elect Joe Biden and his selection of Janet Yellen for treasury secretary.
- Five New COVID Deaths at Claremont Nursing Home: Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle says in the past four days five residents have passed away from coronavirus. As of Tuesday 52 residents and 20 employees had tested positive for the virus. Since the beginning of the month, visitation isn’t permitted until there are no cases reported.
- Latest Pa. COVID Numbers: COVID cases remain very high in Pa., the State Health Department reported 6,669 new cases yesterday and 81 new deaths. This brings the total number of cases to 321,070 and the total number of deaths to 9,951. The state says there are more than 3,400 people hospitalized with COVID. The state’s percent positivity rate is 11.1 percent, state officials say anything over 5 percent is concerning.
