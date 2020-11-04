abc27 News+ Daybreak: Nov. 4

Here are the topics discussed in today’s abc27 News+ Daybreak with James Crummel
- We still don’t know who won the presidential election, both President Trump and Former Vice President Biden are still short of the 270 electoral votes to win.
- Pa. Secretary of state Kathy Boockvar, says she’s disappointed with county officials waiting to count mail-in ballots and causing a delay in local election results.
- Tenth District Senate Race
- Fifteenth District Senate Race
- Mitch McConnell’s win against Amy McGrath
TOP STORIES
- Which Midstate counties are just beginning to count some ballots, which are putting others aside
- Mommy Minute: Doctors urge flu shots for remote learners
- Long stretch of warm and dry weather starts today
- Lancaster County setting aside mail-in ballots until Supreme Court makes extension decision
- Judge orders mail inspectors to USPS facilities in Pa. to ensure ‘no ballots were left behind’