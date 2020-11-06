abc27 News+ Daybreak: Nov. 6

Digital First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here are the topics discussed in today’s abc27 News+ Daybreak with James Crummel

  • We still don’t know who won the presidential election, both President Trump and Former Vice President Biden but the gap is tightening.
  • Scott Perry (R) won in the 10th Congressional District.
  • Tim Defoor is leading with the Auditor General race.
  • Yesterday protestors gathered outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center were the votes are being tallied in Philadelphia.
  • Coronavirus in Pa. update.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss