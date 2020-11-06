abc27 News+ Daybreak: Nov. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs in October, a solid pace though far fewer than needed to regain most of the jobs lost to the pandemic recession just as new viral cases are setting record highs.

The gain suggested that a tentative economic recovery is still intact even as it faces a surging viral outbreak. October's gain was slightly below the 672,000 jobs added in September and the 1.5 million in August.