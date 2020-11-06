Here are the topics discussed in today’s abc27 News+ Daybreak with James Crummel
- We still don’t know who won the presidential election, both President Trump and Former Vice President Biden but the gap is tightening.
- Scott Perry (R) won in the 10th Congressional District.
- Tim Defoor is leading with the Auditor General race.
- Yesterday protestors gathered outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center were the votes are being tallied in Philadelphia.
- Coronavirus in Pa. update.
TOP STORIES
- abc27 News+ Daybreak: Nov. 6
- Live election updates: Biden takes narrow lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia
- Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia could shape a Biden presidency
- Biden takes lead in Georgia and sees path to 270; Trump attacks election integrity
- The counting of ballots continues across Pa., including in the Midstate