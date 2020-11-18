ABC27 News+ Nightside: New COVID-19 restrictions in Pa., state COVID update, Harrisburg multimodal project, Hampden Veterans Cmte care packages

NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — If you are planning on heading down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras 2021, you can expect the celebration to look a lot different. No parades will be allowed to roll during carnival due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

According to the “Mardi Gras 2021 FAQS” posted on the mayor's office page of the City of New Orleans website: “The City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious Holiday, however we will not be able to celebrate the Holiday this year as we have in the past.”