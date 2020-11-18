ABC27 News+ Nightside: New COVID-19 restrictions in Pa., state COVID update, Harrisburg multimodal project, Hampden Veterans Cmte care packages

On Tuesday’s News+ Nightside, ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett highlights the evening’s top stories:
- New coronavirus orders for Pennsylvania: On Tuesday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced new COVID-19 restrictions in the Commonwealth, including mask-wearing indoors even when six feet apart and COVID screening for residents upon arrival into Pa. following out-of-state travel.
- COVID-19 in Pa. update: On Nov. 17, Pa. Health Department reported 5,900 new cases and 30 new deaths; This brings the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 275,513 cases and 9,355 deaths.
- A growing number of COVID-19 cases in children: LG Health Roseville Pediatrics in Lancaster County is reporting an increase of COIVD-19 in children. “We’re getting a ton of calls and seeing a lot of kids as young as four weeks, to as old as 17 or 18,” said Dr. Anne Reilly, a pediatrician at LG Health Roseville Pediatrics.
- Harrisburg downtown safety improvement project: Harrisburg city officials are asking for resident input on a $1.4 million project to improve safety in the downtown area, involving improvements to Walnut and Chestnut Streets and include additional bike lanes and lane markings.
- Donations requested for care packages: The Hampden Veterans Recognition Committee is planning to send holiday care packages to Pa. Army National Guard members who are stationed in the Middle East. On Saturday, the group is accepting donations of pre-packaged snacks, hygiene products, socks, and towels at the Hampden Township Rec. Building from 9 a.m. to noon.