ABC27 News+ Nightside: State COVID-19 update, Pa. Republicans call for election hearings, Torsella concedes, Harrisburg shooting

On Tuesday, ABC27’s Alicia Richards highlights the evening’s top headlines:
- Coronavirus in Pa. Nov 10 update: Pa. Department of Health reports 4,361 new cases and 62 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 238,657 cases and 9,086 deaths–the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.
- Trump’s Pa. allies continue to fight Biden’s victory: The Trump campaign is exhausting all of its options in terms of election lawsuits and the Pa. House State Government Committee is looking into holding hearings that involve the state election process, as well.
- Torsella concedes: Incumbent state treasurer Joe Torsella gave a virtual concession speech today after losing his re-election bid to Stacy Garrity.
- Firefighters rescued alleged thief: The East Cocalico Police Department arrested Exodus Morant after the 19-year-old stole an emergency fire vehicle from Denver Fire Hall in Lancaster County. Morant later crashed the vehicle, narrowly missing the home of a truck owner whose car Morant hit. Morant faces many charges including burglary and reckless driving.
- Tuesday evening Harrisburg shooting: A shooting on Swatara Street in Harrisburg occurred Tuesday evening following ABC27 News coverage of gang-related violence in the city. Harrisburg residents believe there is an increase in gang shootings throughout the city over the past few months, but it is unclear if Tuesday evening’s shooting is related to that.