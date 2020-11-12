ABC27 News+ Nightside: Statewide COVID-19 update, Midstate school shutdowns, Phone data tracking COVID cases, Fatal crash on I-81

On Wednesday’s News+ Nightside report, ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett highlights the evening’s top stories:
- Coronavirus in Pa. Update: The Pa. Department of Health reported its highest daily increase with 4,711 new cases and 59 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 243,368 cases and 9,145 deaths.
- Susquenita Schools COVID closing: After one staff member and two students tested positive for COVID-19, Susquenita School District announced the termination of in-person learning from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30. Students and staff are set to return to the buildings on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
- Northern Middle School COVID cases: Northern Middle School moves to full-time virtual learning until Tuesday, Nov. 17 after multiple cases of COVID-19 came back positive within the building.
- Carlisle Area School District COVID: Students at several schools in the Carlisle Area School District will be learning from home for the rest of the week. In the last week and a half, the district has reported a spike in coronavirus cases in multiple buildings.
- Phone data shows where most COVID cases are spread in the U.S.: A study including cellphone data is showing where most Americans are contracting COVID-19. With the help of information from nearly one million smartphones in major U.S. cities, the study found that 80% of COVID infections stem from restaurants, hotels, gyms, and places of worship.
- Fatal crash on I-81 near mile marker 88: On Wednesday evening, parts of Interstate 81-southbound has closed due to a deadly accident. According to PennDOT personnel, traffic had slowed and a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a pickup truck, causing the gas tank of the pickup truck to explode. While the tractor-trailer had not been speeding, the passengers in the pickup truck died as a result of the collision.