EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police reports, at 7:13 p.m. Saturday, a dumpster fire to the rear of 10 West Locust Street, Ephrata Borough was reported by a 911 caller.

The caller identified the male in a crowd of onlookers. Officers interviewed Christian R. Alvarado, 18, of Ephrata, who admitted to igniting the dumpster fire.

He was charged with four counts of Arson.

He is presumed innocent and is awaiting arraignment.