Central Penn College launches VALUE Program, offers virtual admissions counselors

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to COVID-19 restrictions for high school students across the Midstate, Central Penn College is adapting to the college application process by offering virtual presentations from admissions counselors.

High School Outreach Coordinators Jaime Ramos and Amy Rowcliffe have created the VALUE Program, which stands for Virtually Accessible Learning with Unique Experiences.

The “traveling” Central Penn College outreach coordinators wanted to provide high school students, counselors, teachers, and parents a variety of opportunities that are both valuable and relevant as students begin to navigate their next steps after graduation.

“You need to be creative and find ways to take your message virtual,” Rowcliffe said.

The VALUE program currently offers five presentations, including “Mind Your (Virtual) Manners,” “Now What? Life after High School,” “Skills for the Future- A Career-Focused Approach,” “College Knowledge,” and “Central Penn College 101” which allows students to learn more about academic opportunities at the college.

“Amy and Jaime are finding new ways to reach key audiences,” said Melissa Mahoney, dean of admissions at the college. “In this new environment, they continue to adjust and adapt, while making strong connections with students, teachers, and counselors.”

Since the program has launched, Ramos and Rowcliffe have given more than 30 virtual presentations, and are set to give 20 more before the end of 2020.

