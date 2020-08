DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police report, a fatal accident occurred late Friday night around 9:55 p.m. on Elizabethtown Road at the intersection of Colebrook Road, Conewago Township, Dauphin County.

Both occupants of the Honda CRV were wearing seat belts, and sustained minor injuries. The occupants of the Nissan Versa were not wearing seat belts, and both sustained fatal injuries.

All were transported to Hershey Medical Center.