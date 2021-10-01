Get some air at Get Air’s new location in Lower Paxton Township

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Trampoline parks are incredibly popular and now a new one is open in the Harrisburg area.

Get Air is now on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township between Costco and Target. Their old location was on Union Deposit Road. The pandemic delayed construction, but the new site is now finished and ready for kids, although General manager Brad Erb says it’s not just for them.

“You can come in and enjoy the time with your kids. You can let them blow off some steam, but you can get active yourself. The facility is huge compared to our old place and we just have so much more to feature,” Erb said.

The new facility has jungle gyms, playgrounds, ball pits, and foam pits. Kids under nine who want to use trampolines must be accompanied by an adult.