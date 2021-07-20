Man allegedly fired shots towards neighboring residences in Dauphin County, Coroner on scene

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of an incident following reports of male firing rounds from a firearm towards neighboring residences early Tuesday morning.

Police say the 7000 Block of Fishing Creek Valley Rd., W. Hanover Twp., Dauphin County is currently shut down while an active investigation is underway. Few details were provided from state police who are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

As of 8:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Ammerman, who also serves as the troop’s public information officer, says troopers are still on the scene.

Trooper Ammerman added there is no threat to the public. The Dauphin County Coroner was also spotted on the scene.

More information is expected to be released soon.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.