The Latest: Graham criticizes Cruz’s bid to dispute election

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is calling the effort by Sen. Ted Cruz and other Republican senators to overturn the presidential election a “dodge” that doesn’t go far enough in helping President Donald Trump.
Graham said in a statement Sunday that Cruz has a “high bar” to show there was evidence of problems with the election.
The South Carolina senator also said Cruz’s proposal has “zero chance of becoming reality.” Cruz is leading a coalition of 11 GOP senators who vow to challenge the election results unless Congress agrees to launch a commission to investigate the outcome.
Graham called that approach “more of a political dodge than an effective remedy.”
