PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pets are curious by nature and many will take an interest in plants located in their environment. Our furry friends can sometimes get too curious and take a bite out of our garden inhabitants. The risk is especially high if you have indoor plants and keep them in an area that pets can reach.

This can be dangerous for the animals who ingest the wrong plants. These plants are especially harmful to pets and can cause serious health problems, even death, if eaten.

Avoid these plants if pets are a part of your household.

Lilies

These are very toxic to cats. If they swallow even the tiniest amount, they can suffer severe kidney damage.

Sago Palm

The whole plant is poisonous to pets, but the seeds cause the most damage. If an animal eats even one seed they can have vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, liver failure and depression.

Tulip

Specifically, the bulb of tulips is harmful. The toxins in tulip buds can cause pets to develop gastrointestinal problems, drooling, loss of appetite, convulsions, depression of the central nervous system and cardiac issues.

Azalea

The Rhododendron species have substances that will cause vomiting, drooling, diarrhea, weakness and depression of the central nervous system for pets. If the poisoning is severe enough, animals will slip into a comma and die from cardiovascular malfunction.

Oleander

All parts of this plant can cause G.I. tract issues, heart problems, hypothermia and sometimes death.

Castor Bean

Castor Bean has ricin, which will cause severe stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst, weakness and loss of appetite. The worst cases can lead to dehydration, muscle twitches, tremors, seizure, coma and death.

Cyclamen

The root of cyclamen is the most toxic. It causes G.I. irritation and vomiting. A few cases of pet poisoning from cyclamen have even led to death.

Kalanchoe

Kalanchoe can affect cardiac rhythm and rate and can cause G.I. issues.

Yew

Yew will affect the central nervous system and lead to trembling, imbalance and trouble breathing. The G.I. effects of the plant and the cardiac failure it can cause can result in death.

Amaryllis

Amaryllis can cause pets to vomit, have diarrhea, abdominal pain, tremors, over salivate and develop anorexia and depression.

Autumn Crocus

This plant can cause animals to have mouth irritation, bloody vomit, diarrhea, multi-organ damage, bone marrow suppression and can put pets in shock.

Chrysanthemum

Despite their popularity, chrysanthemums are very dangerous to pets. They can cause drooling, vomiting and diarrhea. If a lot of the plant is ingested, animals can lose coordination and become depressed.

English Ivy

Hedera helix leads to vomiting, abdominal pain, obsessive salivating and diarrhea when eaten by pets.

Peace Lily

The oxalate crystals in a peace lily cause issues for pets’ mouths, drooling, vomiting, problems swallowing and extreme burning of the mouth, lips and tongues when the plant is eaten.

Pothos

This is a very popular plant, which is why it is important that pet parents understand the severity of problems pothos can cause. If a pet bites or swallows this plant, they can experience problems with their oral tissues such as irritation and swelling. It can also cause these same effects in the G.I. tract.

Schefflera

Schefflera has calcium oxalate crystals which lead to oral irritation, drooling, vomiting, pets having a hard time swallowing and extreme mouth irritation.

Aloe

This popular houseplant for its easy maintenance is actually poisonous to both cats and dogs. It causes serious problems in the G.I. tract.

Poinsettia

Especially popular as gifts and decorations for the holiday season, poinsettias are actually dangerous for pets. If a pet eats this, they can have drooling, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Holly

Many people use holly as a garden ornament and even bring the plant inside for the holiday season, but the berries of the holly are toxic to cats and dogs. This is especially an issue if the berries fall off and you aren’t able to scoop them up before a curious critter takes a bite.

Butterfly Iris

Butterfly Iris is known for its many different bright colors and for that reason finds its way into people’s garden. However, this beautiful plant causes salivation, vomiting, drooling, lethargy and diarrhea is cats and dogs when eaten.

These are just some of the plants that are dangerous for our furry friends. For a complete list visit ASPCA.org.

Find the full list of plants toxic to cats here: Toxic and Non-Toxic Plant List – Cats

Find the full list of plants toxic to dogs here: Toxic and Non-Toxic Plant List – Dogs

If you suspect your pet has ingested a poisonous plant, contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.