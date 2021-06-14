2021 Hersheypark Stadium concerts: Who’s playing?

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concert venues are overjoyed at the fact that life is returning to normal. After a full year of little to no shows, many people are itching to experience live music once again.

Hersheypark Stadium is gearing up for a busy second half of 2021, and they’ve attracted many large acts from a variety of genres to play at the stadium.

LIST OF CONCERTS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED:

JULY

Friday, July 9 – Luke Bryan: 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 31 – Guns N’ Roses: 7:00 PM

AUGUST

Tuesday, August 10 + Wednesday August 11 – Phish: 7:30 PM (Both shows)

Friday, August 13 – Green Day with Fall Out Boy and Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour): 5:30 PM (Rescheduled from 8/16/2020)

Saturday, August 21 – Zac Brown Band: 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 28 – Dead and Company: 7:00 PM

SEPTEMBER

Sunday, September 5 – Maroon 5: 7:00 PM (Rescheduled from 9/5/2020)

Friday, September 24 – Jonas Brothers (Remember This Tour): 7:00 PM

All dates for shows are tentative and can change. Check back with abc27 for updated and additional shows as the summer goes on.