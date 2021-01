A quarter of a century has passed since local terrified spectators witnessed part of the Walnut Street Bridge collapse and float down the Susquehanna River.

The January blizzard of 1996 is recognized as the worst flooding event in the Harrisburg area since Tropical Storm Agnus in 1972.

The footage above was shown abc27’s newscast 25 years ago today.

The Walnut Street Bridge was never fixed or restored and still stands separated today; reminding us of the force that Mother-Nature can truly bring.