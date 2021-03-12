274-year-old historic Cumberland County home to be relocated

New Kingston, Pa (WHTM) — The 274-year-old Joseph Junkin house sits on a hill overlooking New Kingston in Cumberland County. Unfortunately, it also sits only eighteen inches from the road. The Cumberland Valley Preservation Society wants to move it out of danger.

The Crete Carrier Corporation/Shaffer Trucking, Inc. owns the land the house is on. The company donated the house to the preservation society, as well as an acre of land to move it to.

First, though, a little demolition work is in order. The original house is built of stone, but a wood frame addition was added sometime in the 1940s or 1950s. That addition, which has no historical value, will be torn down starting Monday, March 15.

The material will not go to waste, according to Dennis Hrzic, President of the preservation society. “We’re going to recycle the wood,” he said. “We’re going to get some of the flooring so we can restore this house, there are a lot of things, the roofing, the metal, the timbers, and everything, that’s going to be recycled, and the only thing that will be in the landfill will be probably the plaster and some of the lath.”

Once the wood structure is removed, and a new foundation constructed, the building will then be moved north about 150 feet to its new location.

“The preservation of historical places can co-exist with progress,” said Hrzic. “All it takes is a little patience and understanding, and we can do this.”