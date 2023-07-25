PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — July 25 is known as National Carousel Day, and Pennsylvania is home to many of them. Some have a long history of making guests of all ages laugh and forget about life’s worries, even for a few moments.

Here are five historical carousels you can find throughout the Commonwealth.

Carrousel- Hersheypark

This carousel turned 100 back in 2019 and was recently moved to the Chocolatetown region of the park in 2020. the Carousel was built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company in 1919 and features 66 hand-carved wooden horses. Hersheypark says all of the horses are still in operation to this day.

When the Carrousel arrived at the park, it was installed in a pavilion along Spring Creek where it remained until the winter of 1971. During the off-season of that year, the Carrousel was partly renovated and carefully moved underneath a large metal canopy painted red, white, and blue that paid homage to the time period it was built.

Grand Carousel- Knoebles

This carousel is located in the center of the park and was built in 1913 on Long Island. The ride was built by George Kremer who bought the horses from wood carver Charles Carmel.

Henry Knoebel purchased the machine in 1941 from Riverside Park in New Jersey. Carrying 63 horses and three chariots, the Grand Carousel is one of the largest carousels in the world. It is also known for being one of the few carousels where guests can catch the brass ring. If you do, you get a free ride.

Antique Carousel- Dorney Park

This ride turned 100 in 2021 and was manufactured by William H. Dentzel. It started operation in Illinois and was moved to Cedar Point in Ohio in 1971 where it operated in the park’s Frontier Town section until 1995, when it was then moved to Dorney Park.

The ride reaches a speed of eight miles per hour. The carousel houses 66 animals and two chariots. The park states that 62 are actual horses and that 4 are other animals: a giraffe, lion, tiger, and elk.

Historic Pottstown Carousel- Pottstown

This ride was built in 1905, making it one of the oldest carousels in the United States. At the time of its construction, there were no moving animals and no chariots.

The carousel’s first home was in Ohio and was moved to Connecticut in 1909. The Carousel then made its way to Pennsylvania in 1935 to Twin Grove Park in Pine Grove. In the early 80s, the ride was taken down and its animals and decorations were auctioned off.

Over many years of labor, the carousel was rebuilt and restored all by volunteer efforts and remains in Pottstown to this day, where their website says it is home to stay.

Dentzel Carousel- Kennywood

This handcrafted carousel was designed and built in 1926 by the William Dentzel Company in Philadelphia. There are 50 jumping and 12 stationary horses, a lion, a tiger, as well, as jesters & cherubs. It is Kennywood’s third merry-go-round.

The first two went into a small building behind where this ride sits today. Workers needed to build a brand new building for this carousel since the first building was too small. That old building has since been converted into a food and drink stand.