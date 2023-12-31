(WHTM) – Plants breathe life into a space and can help with allergies, air circulation and more. Some plants are even thought to bring good luck and fortune. These plants are perfect to grow for yourself for a prosperous 2024 or to gift to a loved one.

Lucky Bamboo

This is a common plant because it is fairly simple to maintain and is a beautiful addition to any space that needs a splash of greenery. It doesn’t even need soil. According to the Spruce, in Chinese culture, the number of stalks correlates to different wishes for the person who is growing the plant. Two stalks represent love, three indicate a wish for Fu (happiness), Lu (wealth) and Soh (longevity), five represent balance and peace, six represent good luck and wealth, seven represent good health, eight represent growth, nine represent great luck, ten represent perfection and 20 asks for a powerful blessing.

There are usually never four stalks because the word for “four” in Chinese is close to “death”.

Chinese Money Plant (Pilea plant)

The Chinese Money Plant, as its name suggests, is supposed to promote prosperity, good luck and fortune according to Apartment Therapy. Although you can purchase one for yourself, its luck will supposedly increase if you give it as a gift.

The leaves are round and look like coins, which is possibly where the origin of the plant being good luck comes from.

Pilea plants are simple to grow and take care of; the main thing to look out for is scorching the leaves or underwatering the plant. They can “explode” with offshoots fairly quickly when maintained, which makes them great to repot the “baby” plants and give as gifts.

Peace Lily

According to Smart Garden Guide the Peace Lily, which is not a true lily, is known for bringing its namesake, peace, to its grower. In Feng Shui the Peace Lily is said to harmonize energy in its environment and bring with it feelings of hope.

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia)

Similar to the Chinese Money Plant, the ZZ Plant is said to bring prosperity to its grower. According to Lively Root, in Feng Shui, these plants are supposed to increase good energy related to wealth and well-being. It is even nicknamed the “eternity plant” because its hardiness symbolizes endurance.

Jade Plant

According to Plantura Magazine, Jade plants represent happiness and prosperity, something everyone wishes for heading into the new year. They are often given as gifts to those moving into a new home to mark the beginning of a new chapter.