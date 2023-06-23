(WHTM) — “It’s not perfect, but I love this country,” said William Villalobos. He’s a “Marielito,” one of 125,000 Cubans who migrated to the United States in 1980, when the island’s dictator, Fidel Castro, suddenly announced any Cubans who wanted to migrate to the US could do so from the port of Mariel.

The Marielitos piled into just about anything that would float to cross the Strait of Florida to the United States. For Villalobos at the age of 22, it couldn’t have happened at a better time.

“I was expelled! In my fourth year!” he explained, “From the University of Havana because I used to have long hair, wore jeans, and I loved America already because I loved rock and roll. And that was a no-no. Because of that, I would either go into military service or go to jail. Because I was already not accepted.”

“Already I hated socialism, communism, I loved American music, and I said to my mother the night before I left, I need freedom. I was not free. So, I knew that the first opportunity to get away I would take it. And I did. And obviously no regrets. It was a little hard but worth it.”

He got his ride over courtesy of a Cuban American who came over to get his own family. “And they only gave him part of his family, so the boat was supposed to carry only twelve persons, but we were twenty in the boat.” The trip took about ten hours.

The U.S. Government scrambled to find places to house the immigrants. One place was chosen – Fort Indiantown Gap. Villalobos arrived the second day it was open.

“Oh, it was great! The accommodations we had there, the conditions of that base, I was very happy. The food was great.”

If there was any problem, he says, it was some of the other Cubans. Castro was emptying his prisons.

“I remember a case of one guy said he was in jail already, and he was told you either go or you get eight more years added to your sentence. And the guys came. He didn’t want to be here.” says Villalobos. “There were people with mental issues who were sent here to create trouble. That was Castro.”

Villalobos didn’t spend much time at the Gap. To get out of the camps you either needed to have family already in the United States, or get a sponsor. He didn’t have family here, but his mother (who at age 91 still lives in Cuba) had a friend in America.

“She was able to make a phone call, to let her know I was here. And I was there in Pennsylvania, and this lady and husband drove from west New York, New Jersey, to Fort Indiantown Gap, and they became my sponsors, and they brought me to their home, I am so grateful, I slept on a sofa for months, that’s OK.

And then William’s life took a turn straight out of a Horatio Alger rags-to-riches story.

“My sponsors knew another Cuban American who was looking for a clerk, accounting clerk. So they asked me if I would go into accounting, and I said I was pretty good at math.”

Before he could go on a job interview, he had to spruce up.

“I had my long hair and my beard, and to get there I had to get a haircut, and shave, and then I had to wear a suit and tie. I think I wore a suit and tie in Cuba three times. But anyway, I went there, the guy tested me, he said, ‘I know you are new, I’m going to give you a chance.'”

“So I started working, David, in two days after I got out of the base. I started working in Manhattan, 1317 Park Avenue, between 52nd and 53rd. Imagine you’re a refugee – Park Avenue between 52nd and 53rd! Biggest building in that area!”

“I worked there for 14 years, up to become the assistant controller. I switched careers, I started working in publishing, and later in life, I did my master’s in information systems” That master’s led Villalobos to a career with IBM.

He married his wife Consuelo in 1984, had a son, William Charles, in 1986, And now has a grandson, William Xavier. And in 1987 he became an American Citizen.

He’s made a few return visits to Fort Indiantown Gap and some trips to Cuba. He has advice for people hoping to emigrate.

“When I go to Cuba and see people desperate to come here, I say ‘You have to master the language, you have to learn the language. Unless you do you’ll never be a full citizen.'”

“But,” he added, “two languages are better than one.”

Villalobos says he has been watching the ongoing problems along the southern border and has mixed feelings about it.

“First of all, obviously, as an immigrant. I am an immigrant, and I’ve been there. I think this is a country of immigrants, and we still must maintain that.”

He knows from personal experience working through a legal labyrinth can be frustrating. “In 1994 I did paperwork to bring my brother and his wife and his two kids. Well, it took twelve years for their turn to come over. It was in 2006, and the kids were not kids anymore, they were adults. And they were taken off.” (It took a while, but eventually, his two nephews were able to come over.)

“The part I don’t like is that there are people in Cuba, and India, and Africa, all over the world, waiting patiently according to the law, to come over to the United States. But there are a lot of people coming through the back door.”

And he wonders why the government doesn’t do for new immigrants what they did for the Marielitos.

“Why can’t they open military camps and military bases, because they opened Fort Indiantown Gap and they opened Fort Chaffee. Why can’t they do that? They did it for us.”

Still, Villalobos says even with its flaws, he’s grateful to this country, and proud to be a citizen.

“I was not born in this country but I still am very much in debt to this country.”