A tree grows in Dauphin County, a very special tree

Digital Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — When you think of Steelton, in Dauphin County, you think of steel and steelmaking. You think of the Steel-High Rollers.

You do not, however, think of a 15-foot-high banana plant. David Venturo and his fiancee, Khid Dipietro, have cultivated it for about five years.

“It started out as a single tree,” Venturo said. “Little plant, actually, wasn’t even a tree. And now it’s grown to that.”

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The 15-foot “tree” actually represents just one year’s growth.

“Around the end of the season,” Venturo said. “Mid to end November, I cut them down to about a foot. I put leaves and plastic over them-used to be five-gallon buckets, now it’s trash cans, then I wrap them with a tarp, put a rock on top of them until March.”

Just this week, the big plant produced a little surprise. They discovered it when Dipietro’s daughter dropped by.

“She asked us would that ever produce a flower or fruit, and I said probably not in this area,” Venturo said. “We came out into the yard, and lo and behold, like, she saw it, ‘Oh my God there’s a flower!’ And then we looked behind it, and sure enough, there were bananas.”

Apparently, this was a very good year to be a banana plant. There are over a dozen bananas around the flower, still green and growing. Venturo credits the summer weather.

“It sure has been muggy and a lot of moisture. They like that,” he said. “So I think this was the perfect summer.”

With over a thousand varieties of bananas around the world, Venturo and Dipietro aren’t sure what kind they are growing. They have a good reason, though, to believe that it comes from Thailand. Dipietro hails from there, they have a lot of friends there, and one of her friends gave her the plant. The big question now is, will the bananas have a chance to ripen before cold weather hits?

“We’re going to give it a chance,” Venturo said. “We cut some of the leaves around it so it can get some sun. And hopefully, we’ll have a warm fall here the next five or six weeks. That would be nice.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss