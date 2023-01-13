(WHTM) — January is the time of year when many people, myself included, try to change lifestyle habits to be healthier. One of those things I started to do is drink way more water than I usually do.

But, can too much water be a bad thing? And, are there really benefits to drinking a gallon of water every day?

According to Duquesne University, everyone has a different amount of water they need to drink. Mayo Clinic states that men require about 15.5 cups, or 3.7 liters of water a day, while women need 11.5 cups, or 2.7 liters of water a day.

Mayo Clinic says that most people get up to 20% of their water intake from food while the rest comes from drinking water.

Here are some of the benefits of drinking a gallon of water a day:

Water provides an energy boost

The best thing for your body when you start to feel sluggish is water, not a cup of coffee or a can of soda. Drinking a gallon of water throughout the day can keep your energy steady throughout the day

Water may improve your skin.

Dehydration can cause your skin to look cracked or flaky. Drinking plenty of water may result in smooth and more nourished-looking skin.

Water Balances your fluids

When you are not getting enough water, your brain triggers its “thirst” mechanicians, according to Duquesne. Bodily fluids that assist in blood circulation and nutrient consumption are thrown out of balance. Drinking a gallon of water may help with balancing.

So, you now know a few ways how water helps your body, but what can you do to make sure you up your water intake? Duquesne has some answers: